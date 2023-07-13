Watch: Man’s Heroic Rescue of Puppy Trapped Under Bridge Goes Viral

Man’s heroic rescue of dog from raging waters goes viral
Heavy rainfall in Chandigarh causes waterlogging, leading to challenging situations. A man...
A video that has gone viral on the internet shows a guy rescue a puppy that was trapped beneath a bridge as the water level rose. The incident occurred in Chandigarh. The video was released on Twitter by Chandigarh police. The man put his life in danger to save the dog who was trapped in a flood-like condition. His gesture received a lot of praise online.
“Kudos to the team of the Fire Department, assisted by the Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued,” they wrote. The post included hashtags such as “#EveryoneIsImportantForUs”, “#LetsBringTheChange”, and “#WeCareForYou”.
In the now-viral video, a man holds a puppy while climbing a ladder after saving it. If you look closely at the video, you can see the surging water levels.
The internet praised the man for his prompt assistance. Words like “well done,” “awesome,” and “commendable” abound in the comments section.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.