Watch: Man’s Heroic Rescue of Puppy Trapped Under Bridge Goes Viral

  • The man put his life in danger to save the dog amidst rising water levels.
  • The Chandigarh police and Fire Department assisted in the rescue operation.
  • The man’s heroic act received widespread praise and appreciation online.
A video that has gone viral on the internet shows a guy rescue a puppy that was trapped beneath a bridge as the water level rose. The incident occurred in Chandigarh. The video was released on Twitter by Chandigarh police. The man put his life in danger to save the dog who was trapped in a flood-like condition. His gesture received a lot of praise online.

“Kudos to the team of the Fire Department, assisted by the Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued,” they wrote. The post included hashtags such as “#EveryoneIsImportantForUs”, “#LetsBringTheChange”, and “#WeCareForYou”.

In the now-viral video, a man holds a puppy while climbing a ladder after saving it. If you look closely at the video, you can see the surging water levels.

The internet praised the man for his prompt assistance. Words like “well done,” “awesome,” and “commendable” abound in the comments section.

