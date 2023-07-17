Advertisement
Watch: Police uses social media to raise awareness about road safety

The Delhi Police frequently use their social media handles to share advice in order to raise public awareness. They’ve utilised various memes and other video-based public service ads to remind people not to text and drive. However, because people continue to engage in this risky practise, the police department has released another post emphasising the dangers of texting and driving.

“Aye bhai…. Zara dekh kar chalo! Nahi toh sirf khabar hi pahuchegi aap nahi! (Hey brother…. just be careful while walking! Otherwise only the news will reach, not you!)” tweeted Delhi Police while tweeting a video. They also included a few hashtags, such as #DontTextAndDrive and #RoadSafety.

The film depicts people texting while walking and the frightening repercussions that ensue. The film depicts the perils of not being totally present when walking, from being hit by a pole or falling within a pit to tripping into a swimming pool or slipping down stairs owing to a split-second distraction. As the film nears its conclusion, a strong message emerges on the screen: “When you can’t text and walk, how can you text and drive!” This message reminds us to prioritise road safety and prevent distractions while driving or walking.

