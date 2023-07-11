Watch: Woman’s Impressive Plank Challenge with Three Truck Tyres

Video captures the woman’s impressive physical strength and determination.

The video gains popularity on Instagram, receiving over 14 million views.

Many viewers are inspired by the woman’s fortitude.

Advertisement

Exercising can be a miserable chore for many people. While many people try to maintain a regular workout programme and may even undertake a variety of exercises, working out every day can still be difficult. And if you are experiencing this difficulty, we have a video that may provide you with much-needed incentive. So, if you’re wondering what’s in the video, we’ll tell you. A woman was spotted doing a plank while carrying three truck tyres on her back. Many individuals have been taken aback by this video. Several people praised the woman’s physical strength.

The video starts with Instagram user @imkavy in a plank position. She’s performing the plank while wearing two big truck tyres on her back. Then, after a few seconds, two men take up another tyre and place it on her back. When @imkavy posted the video, she captioned it, “Hardest Plank Hold Challenge.”

On May 13, this video was shared. The video has received over 14 million views since it was posted. The video has also received over 1.1 million likes, and the figure is continuously growing. Many people were moved by her fortitude and left comments on the page.

Also Read Mermaids’ Underwater Music Delights Florida Festival Divers donned mermaid tails and took part in the 39th annual Lower...