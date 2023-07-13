Woman Creates Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Art

The artwork involves multiple lines filled in with white and pink chalk.

The artist adds a 3D effect to the painting.

The artist was praised for her originality and creativity.

Advertisement

Optical illusions are attractive visuals or movies that can fool our eyes and minds, resulting in strange visual experiences. The films and photographs including optical illusions range from making static images appear to move to visuals challenging users to uncover hidden messages or elusive animals. Among the infinite sights, an optical illusion has viewers wide-eyed and mouth-open. It includes a piece of optical illusion art done by a lady.

The optical illusion painting was shared on the Punam painting Academy Instagram feed. It begins with a woman making multiple lines with a scale near the steps of a house. She fills in the lines with white and pink chalk as the video proceeds. She then adds a 3D effect to her artwork. Towards the end, two girls emerge from the house and leap to the next’stair’, thinking the illusion to be true.

Isn’t it amazing? While many people in the comments section expressed similar sentiments. Others thought it was genuine, and a few commended the woman’s originality. The video capturing the optical illusion became popular on Instagram, garnering over 18.1 million views and counting. The share has also received numerous likes and comments from webmasters.

Also Read Employee praised for working efficiently, manager’s advice goes viral A Reddit user was asked by their boss to work less. The...