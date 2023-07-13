Advertisement
Woman’s Incredible Dance to Move Your Body Goes Viral

Woman’s Incredible Dance to Move Your Body Goes Viral

  • Dance videos on social media are popular due to their entertainment appeal.
  • A video featuring a woman dancing to the song Move Your Body goes viral.
  • Video was viewed nearly 3 million times and continues to grow.

On social media, dance videos are extremely popular. Many people post recordings of their choreographies, while others may post clips of themselves performing impromptu dances.

Many of these clips become popular on social media due to their entertainment appeal.

Another dance video that has gained thousands of views features a woman dancing to the song Move Your Body by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, and Hard Kaur.

The song is from the film Johnny Gaddaar, which was released in 2007.

Priyal Tiwari posted this video on Instagram. Tiwari is a content creator from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who occasionally posts videos of herself dancing to different tunes.

She can be seen swaying to the song Move Your Body in this video. Her fantastic dance moves correspond to the beats of the song.

She is also seen lip-syncing to the song. Tiwari noted in the post’s caption, “It’s been a while since I’ve posted a dance video.”

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyal Tiwari🍷 (@priyaltiwari_)

This post was published on July 4th. It has been viewed nearly 3 million times since it was shared, and the number is still growing. Many people enjoyed the video as well.

