World Largest Ship: Images of Royal Caribbean’s Massive New Cruise Ship

The vessel reported to be five times larger than the Titanic.

The Icon of the Seas continues to capture attention and stir contrasting sentiments among enthusiasts.

Royal Caribbean boasts various features, including a surf simulator, numerous restaurants and much more.

The anticipation surrounding Royal Caribbean’s upcoming ship, the Icon of the Seas, has been met with both excitement and criticism, six months ahead of its maiden voyage. The vessel, reported to be five times larger than the Titanic, is an impressive feat with its 20 decks, eight “neighborhoods,” and a unique miniature Central Park onboard.

While renderings of the grand ship continue to circulate on social media, recent news of its successful first sea trials has reignited discussions about its sheer size and capabilities. The ship’s inaugural trip is nearly sold out, indicating a strong demand for this whimsical addition to the cruise line’s fleet. However, there remains a notable population of social media users who express anxiety and skepticism about the immense size of the vessel, particularly in light of the recent fatal implosion of the Titan submarine.

Twitter users have taken to expressing their strong disapproval of the massive ship, using colorful descriptions like “hell on water” and “human lasagna” to convey their disdain. One user even likened it to the “Candy Crush version” of the underground world in the dystopian drama series “Silo” on Apple TV+.

The "Icon Of The Seas" sets sail in January 2024. 5610 passengers, 2350 crew members, 5 times larger and heavier than the Titanic, 19 floors with more than 40 bars, restaurants and bowling alleys. What a monstrosity! pic.twitter.com/igoQRUZ3nP — Ray Monk (@Raymodraco) July 9, 2023

Psychologist shared her insights, explaining that the ship’s renderings might be unsettling for people. She noted that as humans, our instincts drive us to prioritize safety, and the image of such a colossal ship could evoke concerns about being able to escape quickly in case of a potential threat. The sheer size and scale of the ship may trigger identifiable threats to our sense of safety, leading to the negative reactions seen on social media.

Recently captured photos of the cruise ship, revealing a more subdued version compared to the initial renderings. Royal Caribbean has been dedicating time to conduct “preliminary tests” to ensure the ship’s readiness for sailing.

Impressively sized at 1,198 feet in length and weighing 250,800 tons, the cruiseliner has a capacity to accommodate over 7,000 people. Royal Caribbean boasts various features, including a surf simulator, numerous restaurants and bars, and the largest swimming pool and water park at sea. With such amenities, the ship is set to provide a thrilling and enjoyable experience for its passengers.

