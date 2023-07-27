Advertisement
Edition: English
World Record for Giant Takeoff Tattoo Tribute

A 16-year-old jump rope expert from China, Zhou Qi, has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking a Guinness World Record. Zhou skipped rope an astonishing 374 times in just one minute, surpassing the previous record of 348 skips set by Japanese jumper Daisuke Mimura, which had stood for a decade.

Zhou, hailing from Yuyao City, Ningbo, had previously attempted to break the record but had to restart due to strict guidelines set by Guinness World Records. Undeterred, he successfully secured the new record, which interestingly isn’t even his personal best. Zhou revealed that his finest performance was an incredible 398 skips in one minute during the online segment of the 3rd Primary and Secondary School Students’ Rope Skipping Championship in 2022.

With such extraordinary skills and determination, Zhou Qi has undoubtedly left a lasting mark in the world of jump rope. His achievement is an inspiration to young athletes worldwide and showcases the incredible heights of human potential in sports.

