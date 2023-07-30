World’s Largest Ice Cream Parlor

Located in Havana, Cuba, Coppelia Park, also known as the ‘Ice Cream Cathedral,’ holds the title of the world’s largest ice cream parlour. Built-in 1966, it can serve up to 30,000 customers daily, accommodating up to 600 people at a time.

The idea for this iconic ice cream haven came about after Fidel Castro’s Communist revolution. Castro ordered twenty-eight containers of ice cream from American producer Howard Johnson, inspiring the creation of a grander ice cream parlor that was affordable for all. The concept was a massive success, and to this day, thousands of visitors enjoy subsidized ice cream at Coppelia Park.

While Cuba faced economic challenges after the fall of the Soviet block, Coppelia Park remained a beloved institution. Despite reducing the variety of flavours, the parlour continued to attract crowds with its affordable offerings. Even today, Coppelia Park remains a cherished spot for Cubans, hosting birthday celebrations, first dates, and tourists exploring Havana’s charm. With scoops priced at around 5 Cuban pesos (¢20), a visit to this legendary ice cream parlor is indeed a treat worth savouring.

