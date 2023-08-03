50-year-old woman from the US sells her house for a facelift

Kelly Beasley, a 50-year-old woman from Arizona, made a life-changing decision to sell her house and undergo an extensive facelift, neck lift, lip lift, and fat transfer from her thighs, all totaling $14,000 (40 lacs PKR). Despite becoming homeless after selling her three-bedroom house, Kelly is thrilled with the results of her cosmetic surgery, feeling more confident and rejuvenated.

Faced with the realization that fillers wouldn’t suffice to address the rapid changes in her appearance, Kelly sought out plastic surgeons in the US. However, the exorbitant quotes ranging from $50,000 to $60,000 left her appalled.

Turning to TikTok for budget-friendly alternatives, Kelly discovered a woman raving about a cosmetic clinic in Mexico. Though initially skeptical, the impressive results of the woman’s procedures piqued her interest.

Embracing the eyebrow-raising plan, Kelly put her house on the market and traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, for the four-hour surgery. The procedure involved the unconventional step of using fat from her thighs to enhance her lips and face, leading to a remarkable transformation.

Now, as she happily applies makeup and admires her new reflection, Kelly serves as living proof that making bold choices can lead to renewed self-confidence.

Although living in a van may seem ironic, for Kelly, it’s a small price to pay for feeling her best and recapturing her youthful glow.

