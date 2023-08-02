68-Year-Old Woman Inspires with Gym Fitness Journey

Viral video shows her effortlessly lifting weights, challenging age stereotypes.

Her son and trainer, Ajay Sangwan, shares the inspiring journey on Instagram.

The video gains 6,000 followers and encourages others to pursue fitness.

Advertisement

Many people create excuses for not going to the gym or exercising on a regular basis in order to live a healthy lifestyle. People stop exercising as they get older for fear of injuring themselves or over-exerting themselves. Exercise, on the other hand, appears to be a way of life for this 68-year-old woman.

The woman outperforms seasoned gym visitors in everything from squats and planks to weight lifting. After a video of her sweating it out at the gym went viral, she became an internet star.

The video, which was first shared on Instagram by her son and trainer Ajay Sangwan, demonstrated the woman’s persistence and enthusiasm as she began her physical journey.

The 68-year-old woman effortlessly lifted big weights in the mesmerising video, challenging the belief that age is a barrier to physical power.

She demonstrated to her son that age was just a number and that one’s potential for growth and progress was endless.

Sangwan documented her fitness journey on Instagram, but he had no idea that his mother’s fitness journey would encourage others to hit the gym.

Advertisement

Her Instagram account quickly grew to 6,000 followers and counting. Netizens lauded the woman’s determination and her son’s persistent support, praising their collaborative efforts to encourage a better and more active lifestyle.

Messages of support poured in for her on social media, with one person commenting, “God bless both of You every mother must have son like You.” “Huge respect to mum for this attempt,” said another touching response.

Also Read Viral Video Shows Seagull Eating Squirrel: Surprising Encounter The seagull swallows the squirrel in less than a minute. Experts say...