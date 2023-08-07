Advertisement
Adorable Penguins Waddling with Suitcases Delight Twitter Users

Articles
  1. The sight of the cute penguins brings joy and happiness to viewers.
  2. Penguins’ adorable display of togetherness fascinates many people.
  3. Over 16.2 million views and counting since its posting on Twitter.
Countless videos flood the Internet, yet only a few have the unique ability to instantly elevate our spirits. Among them is this video, which is making many happy on Twitter. The video depicts a touching sight of penguins waddling with suitcases on their backs. Many people were fascinated by the little critters’ pure cuteness and heartfelt display of togetherness.

While some said that seeing penguins carrying their lovely little backpacks was the sweetest thing they’d seen all day, others expressed a desire to join in on the fun. Some even speculated on what might be inside those adorable little bags.

The video’s title reads, “Penguins going on a trip,” and it was published on Twitter by the handle @buitengebieden. The movie features adorable penguins taking little steps, each with a multicoloured bag on their back. A person is filming them as they walk.

The video has had over 16.2 million views since it was shared on August 5, and the number is still growing. A few people even left their ideas in the comments area.

