AI-Generated LinkedIn Pic for Asian MIT Graduate Stuns with Unexpected Outcome

Seeking professional enhancement, Wang’s AI-initiated editing drastically differs from her expectations.

Wang shares the transformed image on social media platform X, detailing her AI editing experiment.

Original photo featured Wang in an MIT maroon sweatshirt; AI was directed to create a polished LinkedIn photo.

Using an AI-powered image editing tool to craft a polished LinkedIn photo, an MIT graduate hailing from Asia, Rona Wang, was taken aback by the unexpected outcome. Seeking to elevate the professionalism of her headshot, the 24-year-old initiated the AI program, only to find that the end result diverged significantly from her initial expectations.

Wang posted the image on social media platform X, along with the caption, “Experimented with AI editing for a LinkedIn photo, and this is the result I received.”

In the original picture, Wang is captured wearing an MIT sweatshirt in a maroon shade. She had submitted the photograph to the AI software with a clear directive: “Transform the subject of the original image into a polished LinkedIn profile photo.”

To her surprise, the AI tool completely altered her features, presenting her with a lighter complexion, dark blond hair, and blue eyes. Astonishingly, the photo editing software had effectively transformed her into a Caucasian woman.

While she initially found amusement in the outcome, Wang later expressed her contentment over the ensuing discussion on the subject of AI bias and inclusiveness within this burgeoning technology. “Although my initial reaction was amusement upon seeing the result, I’m pleased to observe that this incident has sparked a broader discourse concerning AI bias and the inclusivity aspect in this new technological era,” shared Ms. Wang with Insider.

Ms. Wang further conveyed, “So far, I haven’t achieved any satisfactory results from AI-driven photo generators or editors, which means I’ll have to postpone obtaining a new LinkedIn profile photo.”

Her tweet recounting the experience also captured the attention of Suhail Doshi, the founder of Playground AI.

