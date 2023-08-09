Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Respond to Lilly Singh’s Post

Lilly Singh shared a detailed Instagram post about watching “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Singh praised the film for addressing important social themes.

The post garnered attention from various individuals, including the film’s lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Lilly Singh, a YouTuber, recently took to Instagram to write an elaborate post after seeing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s flick Rock0y Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

She described why she appreciated the film and how it elegantly confronts social themes such as “sexism, body positivity, gender norms, and homophobia” in her comment.

She also stated that the picture is “entertaining as hell.” Her message instantly drew the attention of many, including the film’s primary stars, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. They also expressed their thoughts on her post.

“Last night, after about 15 years, I watched a Bollywood movie in the theatre: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” she wrote. In the next few lines she added that though she has always loved Bollywood films, but is aware how some of the movies can be “extremely sexist and patriarchal”.

She then went on to write more about her “bittersweet” relationship with Hindi films. While talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani she explained how she felt some of such prevailing issues of Bollywood were “resolved” in the film.

“Progress isn’t perfect. After all, poor Rani still had to rock a saree in the snow (a part of the glass ceiling that just won’t break). But this film was a major win for me and I cannot recommend it enough,” as the final sentences of her message, she added. She also shared a couple photos of herself dressed in pink.

Read the entire post by Lilly Singh:

“Lilly, Lilly thank you so much!!!! You and your love really hit the spot pink. You go Rani,” Alia Bhatt wrote in the comments section.

To which, the YouTuber replied, “Congrats sis.”

Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment and added, “Thank you Lilly! With all our heart. This is so lovely!”. Lilly replied to the actor with three heart emoticons.

