Apple Releases iOS 17 Public Betas with New Features

Users can access betas through Apple Beta Software Programme.

iOS 17 offers customized call designs, live voicemail transcripts.

Voice messages on iMessage now transcribed into text.

Advertisement

Apple has released the most recent public betas for iOS 17. Apple’s next operating systems will include a slew of new features designed to improve the user experience across many apps. Those interested in downloading the most recent operating systems can do so through the Apple Beta Software Programme.

To participate in the betas, registered developers must open the Settings app, navigate to the Software Update area, tap on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggle on the iOS 17 Developer Beta. To download and install the beta, you must have an Apple ID linked to a developer account.

iOS 17 is a significant upgrade that adds a customised design for each person that calls, with the person who placed the call having the ability to customise their look. Live voicemails allow you to see a transcript of a message that is being left in real time. So, if you wish, you can pick up the phone. Voice communications sent via iMessage are now being transcribed into text. When someone misses your FaceTime call, you can record a video or audio message, and FaceTime works on the Apple TV via Continuity.

Apps in Messages have been moved to a new tucked-away UI for a cleaner look. There is a new Check-In tool that allows your friends and family to keep an eye on you while you’re away. When you arrive at a destination, Check-In instantly tells friends and family members. You may share the locations directly from the Messages app.

There is a catch-up arrow in a group chat so you can see the first message you haven’t seen in a conversation. You can find what you’re looking for faster with search filters. Stickers have been redesigned. All emoji are now stickers, and they coexist with sticker packs and Memoji. You may transform the subject of any photograph into a sticker by using the remove from background function in iOS 17.

With StandBy, an iPhone put horizontally transforms into a little home hub that shows information such as the calendar, time, and home controls, among other things. It also shows the Live Activities in full screen mode.

Advertisement

Home Screen widgets are interactive. So you can tick something off your to-do list or switch off the lights without having to open an app. AirDrop has been enhanced. There is a NameDrop option for conveniently sharing contacts. To begin a SharePlay session, hold two iPhones together. SharePlay now integrates with CarPlay, allowing passengers to listen to music while driving.

Other new features include a journaling app that will be available later this year, AirPlay in select hotel rooms, improved AirPods Pro 2 thanks to a new Adaptive Audio function, offline Maps, Siri that does not require the “Hey” activation, and search and spotlight improvements.

Also Read X Plans New Look for News Links Display Elon Musk confirms the change, stating it's directly from him. Current Twitter...