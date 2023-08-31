Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live | Match 2

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live | Match 2

Articles
Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live | Match 2

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Live | Match 2

  • Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to compete in 2023 Asia Cup on August 31.
  • Both teams aim for a successful start in the tournament.
  • Group B includes Afghanistan, making the competition tougher.
The upcoming match on August 31 will witness Sri Lanka and Bangladesh facing off in the second encounter of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Both teams are eager to secure a victorious beginning in the tournament. Within Group B, the challenging lineup comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, with Afghanistan showcasing commendable performance, thereby intensifying the competition.

During the group stage, each of these three countries will engage in two matches, where even a single loss could pose a challenge in progressing to the Super 4 stage.

How to watch the SRI LANKA vs. BANGLADESH match live?

The match will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Squads

Bangladesh:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka: 
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Set to Face South Africa
Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Set to Face South Africa

Nida Dar leads Pakistani side after Bismah Maroof steps down. Nida Dar...

