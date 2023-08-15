Baby Buffalo’s Playful Charge Sparks Mama Elephant’s Reaction

Heartwarming video of baby buffalo and elephant interaction captures internet’s attention.

Video titled “Bold baby water buffalo charges an elephant” garners upvotes and comments.

Viewers express awe at the elephant’s gentle response and harmonious interaction.

A heartwarming video capturing a charming interaction between a baby buffalo and an elephant has taken the internet by storm. The endearing scene unfolds in the wilderness, where the enormous elephant responds to the bold charge of a pint-sized buffalo with surprising gentleness.

Originally shared on the Latest Sightings YouTube channel a few years back, the video has recently resurfaced on Reddit, causing a delightful sensation. Filmed by Andrew Cohen at South Africa’s Kruger National Park, the video showcases the unexpected encounter in all its glory.

He explained, “We were going for our late afternoon drive while taking it very slowly when we came up to a reservoir and decided to stop and watch for a while. We saw a buffalo cow walking out from behind the bush towards the waterhole, and in tow was her brand new little calf following diligently behind her. We then noticed the ellie [Elephant] coming from the left-hand side towards the mom and baby buffalo. It seemed as if he wanted to interact with them both, but this baby wasn’t having any of it! As soon as the young buffalo caught a glimpse of the elephant, he charged towards him and had the ellie pedalling backward and trumpeting.”

Cohen recounts his initial concern for the young buffalo’s safety, only to witness the giant elephant’s careful retreat, evidently avoiding any harm to the spirited calf. On Reddit, the video is aptly titled “Bold baby water buffalo charges an elephant,” encapsulating the adorable yet audacious spectacle.

Take a look at the post below:

In just four days since its repost, the video has garnered nearly 4,500 upvotes, and its popularity continues to surge. With numerous comments pouring in, this heartwarming display of nature’s harmonious interactions has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Check out the responses below:

“I’ve never seen an elephant trot backwards before!” posted a Reddit user. “Me neither!! Very smoothly done for such a large animal. I’m telling myself the elephant didn’t want to hurt the youngin,” shared another. “Definitely didn’t want to hurt it. Incredible animals. Could easily kick that little thing and end it, but knows it’s not a threat and likely that it’s a baby,” expressed a third.

“‘Oh dear, I am being pursued most relentlessly, whatever shall I do?’ Meanwhile, the mother is desperately trying to rein in her bombastic child, who is probably breaking every social norm of the jungle,” commented a fourth. “That elephant has a gentle soul!” wrote a fifth.

