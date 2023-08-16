Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Smartwatch QR Code Payment Goes Viral

Bengaluru auto driver gains online fame using smartwatch’s QR code for payment.

Passenger requesting ‘Namma Yatri’ service amazed as auto driver presents QR code on smartwatch.

Social media user likens auto driver to Tony Stark for his impressive smartwatch QR code style.

A Bengaluru-based auto driver has gained widespread attention online after an image of him using his smartwatch’s QR code for payment circulated on social media.

The incident occurred when a passenger opted for the ‘Namma Yatri’ service and requested the auto driver’s QR code for payment. To the amazement of onlookers, the driver presented his smartwatch, where he had set the QR code as his screensaver. The photograph, shared on platform X, has attracted more than 105,000 views and has left viewers astonished.

The vibrant metropolis of Bengaluru is well-acquainted with ingenuity and originality. Renowned for its flourishing startup scene, IT sector, congested roads, soaring rental prices, and now, an extraordinary occurrence contributes to the numerous distinctive moments that characterize the city.

A user on platform X, who encountered this remarkable incident in Bengaluru, expressed, “Today, I had an encounter with our very own Tony Stark at @nammayatri. When I asked my auto driver for the QR code, he casually waved his hand and displayed it on his smartwatch. Apparently, he had set the QR code as the screensaver on his smartwatch. Such impressive style.”

