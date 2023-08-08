Bike Thief Pauses to Pet Puppy: San Diego Police Seeks Suspect

San Diego Police Department shares video of the incident.

Suspect last seen wearing distinctive clothing and carrying a backpack.

Police urge residents to secure their properties to prevent such incidents.

Advertisement

Before taking a bike, a robber was seen caressing a puppy. The San Diego Police Department tweeted a video of the event. The man is currently being sought by the police.

According to the San Diego Police Department’s Instagram, on July 15, a man broke into someone’s garage in San Diego’s Pacific Beach neighborhood and stole a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle. The bicycle costs $1,300 (about $1,000).

The police department went on to say, “In an odd turn of events, as the suspect was about to flee, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage.” The suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, a grey shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He wore a black and blue rucksack.” (Also Read: Woman sits on moving car bonnet for reel, Hoshiarpur Police apprehend her)

Someone said, “Clearly he knows the pet.” “That dog had one job,” a second added. “Only one job!” “I was afraid he was going to take the dog!” said a third. No, not the dog, but the bike!” “Don’t leave your garage open,” said a fourth. “How about you use some common sense?” “Sucks, the bike was stolen,” said a fifth. He did, however, give the dog belly massages and told him he was the coolest dog ever and that he loved him. This is the only crime I’m not upset about.” “Some watchdog!” exclaimed a sixth. “What do you think will happen if you leave your garage door open?”

Also Read Enchanting Kathak Dance to ‘Calm Down’ Dazzling performance by a group of talented dancers. Uploaded on YouTube on...