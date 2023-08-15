Brazen Daylight Bank Robbery Shocks Surat City, India

Five motorcycle-borne assailants storm bank, holding staff and customers at gunpoint.

Bank of Maharashtra branch targeted; Rs1.4 million cash looted.

Robbers kept helmets on to avoid identification, caught on CCTV.

In a startling incident captured on social media, a brazen bank robbery unfolded in the heart of Surat City, located in the Indian state of Gujarat. The daring daylight heist involved a group of five assailants riding motorcycles, who stormed into a bank and took both employees and customers hostage at gunpoint.

The alarming event occurred at 11:00 am on a Friday morning, as the motorcycle-borne robbers seized control of a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra. Swiftly donning their helmets to obscure their identities, the armed thieves were determined to evade recognition as they executed their plan. The audacious act was captured by surveillance cameras, revealing the precise moment when the criminals arrived at the bank premises on two motorcycles.

Brandishing handguns, the robbers directed their weapons towards the terrified bank staff and unsuspecting customers within the establishment. The videos showcased a tense scene as the perpetrators instructed cashiers to empty the contents of their counters into the bags carried by the robbers. With an air of authority, the criminals orchestrated their plunder during the daylight heist.

The footage further depicted a sequence where the culprits corralled the bank employees and patrons into a confined room. In a notable moment, one of the robbers, sporting a pink shirt, is seen meticulously searching the cash-laden counters with a gun clutched in hand, while a passive bank employee observes the unfolding chaos.

Over a span of slightly more than five minutes, the audacious robbers, who remain unidentified at present, absconded with a substantial sum of approximately Rs 14 lakh in cash from the bank premises. Throughout the duration of the heist, the assailants effectively detained both staff and customers within a secluded section of the bank, effectively controlling the situation with a bold and brazen display of criminality, as confirmed by local law enforcement authorities.