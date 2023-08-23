Bridge Collapse Tragedy Kills Workers in India’s Mizoram State

At least 17 laborers killed in the incident.

Video footage shows metal frame falling from bridge columns.

State officials report bodies recovered and others missing.

Advertisement

A tragic incident unfolded in India’s eastern Mizoram state as a railway bridge under construction collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 laborers. The collapse occurred at a site where a railway bridge was being built across a ravine. Distressing video footage shared by Mizoram’s chief minister, Zoramthanga, depicted a metal frame falling from towering columns into a wooded valley.

Zoramthanga conveyed the somber news on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died.” The Indian Express reported a police official stating that 17 bodies had been recovered, while others were reported as missing. However, the exact number of missing individuals could not be immediately confirmed.

According to state government sources cited by The Hindu, around 40 workers were present at the site when the bridge gave way. The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed its involvement in rescue operations and provision of assistance to those affected.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his sorrow over the accident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. The government announced its intention to provide around $2,400 to the next of kin of the deceased. Mizoram, located in the far eastern region of India and bordering Myanmar, found itself deeply affected by this tragedy.

Instances of accidents on large infrastructure construction sites are not uncommon in India. In another recent event, a crane collapse on an under-construction expressway in western India led to the deaths of at least 20 workers. Similar tragedies have occurred previously, such as the collapse of a repaired bridge in Gujarat in 2020 that claimed 130 lives and the 2016 Kolkata flyover collapse which killed over 26 people.

Zoramthanga noted the collective efforts of people coming forward to assist with the rescue operations, expressing his sadness and concern over the disaster. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by laborers working on such construction sites in the country.

Advertisement