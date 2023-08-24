British Man Saves Giant Spider with Online Group’s Aid

Posts spider picture on British Spider Identification Facebook group for help.

Group agrees on spider’s large size and advises relocation.

Man calls Environmental Health but fears spider might be killed.

A British guy has opted to “re-home” a huge spider that he found at a friend’s house. On the British Spider Identification Facebook group, Danny Higgins posted a picture of the spider and requested identification help. The group as a whole concurred that the spider was enormous and encouraged Higgins to find it a new home.

The gigantic spider can be seen dangling from the ceiling in the image. The spider was compared by some in the group to a male Giant House Spider, but it was described as looking more like a huntsman by others. To identify the precise kind of spider, the group members engaged in discussion.

Higgins called Environmental Health to have the spider removed after realizing that he and his companion both use wheelchairs. He informed the group later that he had canceled their visit after finding out that Environmental Health would probably kill the spider. Higgins instead contacted a buddy who specializes in homing spiders, insuring the safety of the creature.

Higgins’ initial choice was criticized by some in the group, who added that the spider would likely be destroyed by Environmental Health. They promised to assist in finding the spider a good place to live. Higgins acknowledged their worries and made the decision to put the spider’s life first by arranging for his friend to take care of it.

