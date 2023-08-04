California Company Makes Beer from Recycled Shower and Sink Water

The beer serves as an educational initiative to promote water reuse and sustainability in the brewing industry.

Despite regulations preventing the sale of beverages made from recycled wastewater, the beer gains popularity at a sustainable building technology conference.

The project demonstrates the potential for water recycling practices in buildings and beyond.

Advertisement

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Epic Cleantec, a water treatment company based in San Francisco, joined forces with Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co. to create a unique beer using recycled water from a luxury apartment building. The beer, named Epic OneWater Brew, is a Kölsch-style ale made from water collected from showers, sinks, and washing machines in the Fifteen Fifty residential building.

Aaron Tartakovsky, CEO, and co-founder of Epic Cleantec highlighted the significance of water reuse, pointing out that buildings worldwide consume a substantial amount of potable water. However, very few buildings currently employ water recycling practices.

While regulations currently prevent the sale of beverages made from recycled wastewater, the Epic OneWater Brew made a splash as a hit at a sustainable building technology conference. The companies produced over 7,000 cans of the beer as an educational initiative to promote water reuse.

The unexpected positive response has prompted further interest, and Epic Cleantec is now in discussions with breweries worldwide. The beer’s success extends beyond its environmental significance, with enthusiasts praising its taste as a delicious brew. This innovative project showcases the potential for sustainable solutions in the brewing industry and beyond.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Epic Cleantec (@epiccleantec)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Libya Recovers Colonial Wolf Statue Sold as Scrap Libyan authorities have recovered a large bronze wolf statue that once sat...