Can You Find the Hidden Pearl? Test Your Observation Skills!

Brain teaser: Find the hidden pearl among jewelry in under 30 seconds.

Chisholm Hunter released the challenge, average time is 30 seconds.

Previously, they had a math puzzle involving items’ values.

Advertisement

Sometimes we misplace a valuable stone and have to spend minutes looking for it in our jewellery box. This is the topic of today’s brain teaser. It depicts glittering diamond rings, bright earrings, and gleaming gold necklaces, all of which cover a hidden pearl. Can you find the elusive pearl in under 30 seconds? If so, immerse yourself in this sea of jewels and begin your quest for the pearl.

Chisholm Hunter, a leading jewellery and diamond firm, produced and released the bejewelled brainteaser. In addition to the brain challenge, they revealed that the average time to find the pearl is 30 seconds. The timer is ticking, and the thrill of the search is waiting for you.

Were you successful in finding the pearl concealed in plain sight? If you answered yes, you have eagle eyes. Keep looking and don’t give up if you’re still looking! For those who are looking for the solution, the image below will help you uncover the pearl hidden in plain sight.

Previously, a maths puzzle had folks scratching their brains. It includes shoes, an animated character, and a whistle. The goal is to identify the worth of each item and then use that value in an equation to calculate the total. Are you ready to put your maths skills to the test and find out if you’re a true maths genius?

Also Read Viral Video: Amazing Kids’ Dance Routine Will Make You Want to Dance Along! Choreography, synchronized movements, and expressions leave viewers stunned. Uploaded by 'The Random...