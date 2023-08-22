Can You Spot the Hidden Chick Among Ducklings?

Passenger takes a ride in self-driving taxi in San Francisco
An unusual brain challenge involving a baby chick and ducklings was recently uploaded online by artist Gergely Dudás, often known on social media as Dudolf. The brain teaser presents a simple task: find a baby chick amid ducklings. Do you believe you have eagle vision? If so, try out this brain teaser.
“Can you find a baby chick among the ducklings?” questioned the artist on Facebook while presenting the brain puzzle. The brain teaser depicts a flotilla of ducks having fun in and around areas of water. The young chick is cleverly hidden among them, and what makes this particular brain teaser intriguing is that it is the same colour as the ducklings.
On August 18, the brain teaser was shared on Facebook. It has since accumulated around 200 reactions. Many puzzle fans even flocked to the brain teaser’s comments section to give their thoughts.
