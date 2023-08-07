Can You Spot the Passport and Pearl Brain Teasers?

Only 1 in 10 people can locate the passport, and the average time to find it is 48 seconds. Don’t worry if you can’t find it, as the solution will be revealed later. Test your puzzle-solving skills and see how quickly you can spot the pearl.

Consider this: you’re packed and ready to embark on an exciting adventure. The packing list has been meticulously completed – phone? Check. Charger? Check. Do you have all of the necessary toiletries? Check. But then you have a startling epiphany. Where is the all-important document that opens the door to the world of travel – the passport? This is the exact challenge posed in today’s brain teaser.

QUIZ, a women’s fashion shop, devised and released the brain teaser. It includes a camera, sunscreen bottles, sunglasses, and travel tickets, among other things. Among them is an elusive passport that only one out of every 10 people can find.

Along with the mental challenge, the company revealed that even the most eagle-eyed people can find the passport in 48 seconds on average. Can you uncover the hidden passport and beat the clock?

Did you find the passport in the seek-and-find image? If so, how long did it take you to track it down? Don’t give up and keep looking for those who are still looking!

Don’t worry if you’re having problems finding the passport in this brain challenge. We’ve got your back. Scroll down to see the big reveal…

Let’s move on to another brain teaser that’s been going around the internet. This one has a beautiful jewellery selection, which includes diamond rings, earrings, and necklaces. It challenges puzzle fans to find a pearl hidden in plain sight. Do you think you’ll be able to spot it? If so, give it a shot and see how soon you can locate it.

