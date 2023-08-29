Challenging Math Puzzle: Fix the Equation with One Matchstick

The puzzle says only those with IQ above 120 can solve it, making it intriguing.

The equation ‘8+3-4=0’ needs a small tweak with a single moved matchstick.

People share different answers in the comments, showing how creative minds work.

On X (formerly Twitter), a brain teaser involving a math equation has caught the attention of users. The puzzle, shared by a user named Dogara A. Ayuba, challenges participants to correct the equation using just one matchstick. The caption humorously reads, “Brain teaser,” while the puzzle claims that only those with an IQ above 120 can solve it. The task is to move a single matchstick to rectify the equation, which initially reads ‘8+3-4=0’.

This intriguing brain teaser surfaced on August 23, prompting people to engage in the challenge and offer their solutions in the comments section. One participant provided an answer by transforming the equation into ‘6+3-9=0’. They achieved this by changing the ‘8’ into a ‘6’, using the removed matchstick to turn the ‘4’ into a ‘9’, thus balancing the equation.

Another solution presented by a commenter was ‘8+3-11’. This highlights the puzzle’s capacity to provoke various interpretations. A third individual attempted to revise the equation as ‘8-3-4≠0’, although the original poster promptly pointed out that the signs should be carefully considered.

The individual who suggested ‘8-3-4≠0’ later elaborated on their answer. They revealed that by relocating one matchstick from the ‘+’ sign and positioning it across the ‘=’ sign, it creates a ‘≠’ (not equal) sign. Their logic aligns with the original instruction to “move one matchstick”, thereby offering a creative approach to solving the brain teaser.