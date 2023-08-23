Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Lunar Missions

ISRO is preparing for the Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz.

ISRO is gearing up for another space adventure with Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 that will demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe lunar landing and wandering. On July 14, 2023, LVM3 launched it from SDSC SHAR in Sriharikota.

Take the quiz below to see how much you know about ISRO’s quest to make India the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon.

1. What is the launch date for Chandrayaan 3 mission?

A. 24 July 2023

B. 14 July 2023

C. 13 July 2023

D. 04 July 2023

Ans. B

Explanation:Chandrayaan-3 is the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) third lunar exploration mission, set to launch on July 14, 2023.

2. The Chandrayaan 3 mission’s rover is known as

A. Vikram

B. Bheem

C. Pragyaan

D. Dhruv

Ans. C

Explanation: The names Vikram for the Lander and Pragyan for the Rover will be carried over to celebrate the Chandrayaan 2 mission, according to the ISRO Chairman.



3. The mission life of the Lander and Rover equal to

A. 14 Earth Days

B. 24 Earth Days

C. 16 Earth Days

D. 12 Earth Days

Ans. A

Explanation: According to ISRO officials, the lander’s mission life is one lunar day, which is similar to 14 days on Earth.

4. Which launcher is used for Chandrayaan-3?

A. GSLV

B. LVSM

C. GSLV-Mk3

D. PSLV

Ans. C

Explanation: The GSLV-Mk3 launch vehicle has been selected to place the integrated module in an Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) measuring roughly 170 x 36500 km in size.

5. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3

A. To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

B. To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

C. To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

D. All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: ISRO has established three primary goals for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

6. How much did the Chandrayaan 3 mission cost?

A. 1200 Crores

B. 960 Crores

C. 600 Crores

D. 540 Crores

Ans. C

Explanation:The cost of the Chandrayaan 3 mission is less than that of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, which cost more than 960 crores.



7. What is the total weight of Chandrayaan 3?

A. 4,100 kilograms

B. 3,900 kilograms

C. 2,190 kilograms

D. 5,200 kilograms

Ans. B

Explanation:The propulsion module weighs 2,148 kg on its own, and the lander and rover are both housed in the lander module, which weighs 1,752 kg.

8. What is that one thing in Chandrayaan 3 and not in Chandrayaan 2?

A. Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV)

B. Laser-based Interferometry

C. Ultrasonic Doppler methods

D. Molecular Tagging Velocimetry

Ans. A

Explanation: The Chandrayaan-3 lander will only have four throttle-able engines and a Laser Doppler Velocimeter (LDV).



9. Which of the following is missing in Chandrayaan 3?

A. Rover

B. Lander

C. Orbiter

D. None of the above

Ans. C

Explanation: According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 will carry the lander Vikram, an orbiter, and the rover Pragyan, but Chandrayaan-3 will just carry a lander and a rover. In addition, the orbiter launched with Chandrayaan-2 will continue to operate.

10. What will be the design of the Propulsion Module?

A. Box-like structure with a solar panel on the side with a cylinder on top

B. Rectangular structure with solar panels on all sides

C. Cube with a sphere on top

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The Propulsion Module resembles a box, with a giant solar panel on one side and a massive cylinder on top. The Intermodule Adapter Cone cylinder will act as the lander’s mounting framework.

11. Who is the director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission?

A. Veeramuthuvel

B. M Vanitha

C. Ritu Karidhal

D. K. Sivan

Ans. C

Explanation: Ritu Kharidhal is a well-known Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist. This year, she will be in charge of the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

12. Where will Chandrayaan 3 land on the moon?

A. Near the South Pole

B. Near the North Pole

C. In the equatorial region

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The goal of this mission is to explore the moon’s South Pole. This is due to the moon’s south pole being rich in water ice, which is a potential resource for future lunar research. The south pole is much less researched than the north pole, thus landing there has a lot of scientific promise.



13. What are the challenges that ISRO will face in the Chandrayaan 3 mission?

A. The lunar surface is very harsh, and the lander and rover will need to be able to withstand extreme conditions.

B. The landing site is near the south pole of the moon, which is a very remote and unexplored region.

C. The lander and rover will need to be able to communicate with Earth, but the moon’s atmosphere is very thin, which will make communication difficult.

D. All of the above.

Ans. D

Explanation: The rough lunar surface, remote landing site, and poor communication circumstances will all provide hurdles to the Chandrayaan 3 project.



14. Which country is the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon?

A. China

B. India

C. Russia

D. USA

Ans. B

Explanation: The United States, Russia, and China were the first three countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. On September 7, 2019, India became the fourth country to do so when the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram successfully landed on the lunar surface.

15. What are the scientific instruments that will be carried by the lander and rover in Chandrayaan 3?

A. Surface science instruments

B. Atmospheric science instruments

C. Water science instruments

D. All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The Chandrayaan 3 mission will carry an array of scientific instruments for lunar research. The lander and rover will carry these equipment, which will investigate the composition and structure of the lunar surface, the composition and dynamics of the lunar atmosphere, and the hunt for water ice on the moon.



