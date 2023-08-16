Chef Pillai’s Team Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Manipur Conflict

Chef Suresh Pillai shares heartwarming story of aiding staff member Susmitha’s family relocation.

Susmitha’s family financial dependence and travel constraints added to her concerns.

Chef Pillai’s team swiftly facilitates move of Susmitha’s mother and sister to Kochi.

Renowned chef Suresh Pillai recently recounted a touching event involving his team’s involvement in aiding the transfer of the family of their staff member, Susmitha, from the strife-torn region of Manipur to Kerala.

Susmitha, who serves at RCP Kochi, displayed an uncharacteristic somberness while at work. Chef Pillai notes this was out of the ordinary, given her track record of exceptional performance, having earned the title of ‘Top Employee’ thrice in just seven months since becoming part of the team.

Noticing Susmitha’s downcast demeanor, the general manager of RCP Kochi approached her to inquire about the matter. Susmitha revealed her concern regarding her mother and sister, who remained trapped in the unsettling circumstances of Manipur. She shared her apprehensions about their well-being, as her family’s financial stability depended on her earnings. Unfortunately, neither could they leave Manipur, nor could she manage to visit them.

Responding swiftly to Susmitha’s predicament, Chef Pillai and his team sprang into action to assist her mother, Mrs Ibemcha Devi, and sister, Ms Sarfi Devi, in relocating to Kochi. They also arranged for their lodging. Once settled, Mrs Ibemcha Devi and Ms Sarfi Devi were eager to contribute and sought employment. Both found roles at RCP Kochi, with Ms Sarfi Devi taking on a trainee chef position, while Mrs Ibemcha Devi joined as a supporting staff assistant.

Much to everyone’s surprise, in just a matter of a few weeks, they adeptly adapted to their new responsibilities. Chef Pillai took to Instagram, posting an image that showcased Susmitha alongside her mother and sister in the setting of his establishment, RCP Kochi. He conveyed his astonishment and delight in observing their impressive development, remarking, “The family is now contentedly coexisting and collaborating. I had the chance to meet them yesterday, and truthfully, their smiles truly brightened my day!”

