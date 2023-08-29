Chikni Chameli Dance by College Student Goes Viral

A college girl in India danced to the song Chikni Chameli at a college event.

She wore a white long skirt and a red shirt.

Her performance was energetic and upbeat.

The video begins with a woman clothed in a white long skirt and a red shirt. Several students in her immediate vicinity are also dressed in ethnic costume.

She delivers a powerful performance to the song Chikni Chameli. Onlookers cheer her on and applaud her moves as she dances.

Thousands have watched a dancing video of a college girl tapping her feet to Chikni Chameli from the film Agneepath. Many people praised her upbeat performance.

Watch the video of the woman dancing to the song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adheena Sudheesh💃 (@a_s_dancer_)

This article was published six days ago. It has been seen over 5.1 million times since it was posted. The post has also received a number of likes and comments.

An individual wrote, “Those moves,” and added a heart eyes emoji in front of it. Another said, “You are on fire!” “You killed it, dude,” posted a third. A fourth expressed, “Amazing energy level.” A fifth commented, “Such amazing energy.”

