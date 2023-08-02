Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Sun Bear in Human Costume

Commenters question bear’s authenticity due to bipedal posture.

There are claims that one of the sun bears at a Chinese zoo in Hangzhou is actually a person wearing a costume. The charges were levelled after a video of the bear standing on its hind legs and engaging with tourists went viral on social media.

Many commenters questioned the bear’s validity, citing its bipedal posture and wrinkly skin as proof that it could be a human in disguise. However, the zoo quickly rejected these claims in a statement made on Sunday on behalf of the bear, Angela. According to the statement, the bear is real, and those who oppose it just do not comprehend. Angela described a hilarious occasion in which the zoo director jokingly asked whether Angela had found a two-legged monster to replace her.

Angela responded to comments on its human-like posture by emphasising, “I’m a sun bear!” These bears are native to Southeast Asia and are distinguished by a patch of brilliant orange or cream-colored breast fur that contrasts with their otherwise jet-black coats. The sun bear is the smallest bear species, measuring roughly the size of a large dog. Unfortunately, because to deforestation and the global wildlife trade, it is also classed as vulnerable.

The zoo has officially established the authenticity of Angela, the standing sun bear, disproving rumours that it is a human in disguise.

