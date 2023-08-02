Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Sun Bear in Human Costume

Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Sun Bear in Human Costume

Articles
Advertisement
Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Sun Bear in Human Costume

Chinese Zoo Dispels Rumors of Sun Bear in Human Costume

Advertisement
  • Commenters question bear’s authenticity due to bipedal posture.
  • Zoo rejects claims, confirms bear (Angela) is real.
  • Angela humorously asserts identity as a sun bear.
Advertisement

There are claims that one of the sun bears at a Chinese zoo in Hangzhou is actually a person wearing a costume. The charges were levelled after a video of the bear standing on its hind legs and engaging with tourists went viral on social media.

Many commenters questioned the bear’s validity, citing its bipedal posture and wrinkly skin as proof that it could be a human in disguise. However, the zoo quickly rejected these claims in a statement made on Sunday on behalf of the bear, Angela. According to the statement, the bear is real, and those who oppose it just do not comprehend. Angela described a hilarious occasion in which the zoo director jokingly asked whether Angela had found a two-legged monster to replace her.

Angela responded to comments on its human-like posture by emphasising, “I’m a sun bear!” These bears are native to Southeast Asia and are distinguished by a patch of brilliant orange or cream-colored breast fur that contrasts with their otherwise jet-black coats. The sun bear is the smallest bear species, measuring roughly the size of a large dog. Unfortunately, because to deforestation and the global wildlife trade, it is also classed as vulnerable.

The zoo has officially established the authenticity of Angela, the standing sun bear, disproving rumours that it is a human in disguise.

Also Read

Saree in Rome: Viral Video Sensation
Saree in Rome: Viral Video Sensation

Onlookers applaud and take photos of her pink and gold saree. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story