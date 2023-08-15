Demon Slayer Collaboration: Viral Video of Special Jets in Japan

Air attendants wear pattern-designed aprons of Nezuko and Shinobu.

Passengers receive Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and stickers.

Video posted by @otakuintokyo on Instagram; viewed over 1.2 million times.

Advertisement

Fans of Demon Slayer, unite! A video of Demon Slayer jets flying in Japan has gone viral on social media. All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba collaborated on these planes. Many individuals have been left speechless since this video was released. Several people exhibited enthusiasm when they saw the jets and indicated a desire to travel in them.

The video was posted on Instagram by @otakuintokyo. The video begins with all Demon Slayer characters boarding a plane. Even the pilot announcement was made in the voice of the show’s main character, Tanjiro.

Air attendants wearing Nezuko and Shinobu’s pattern-designed aprons are among the other beautiful touches on the plane. Each passenger is also handed a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and a few stickers at the end of the flights.

This video was posted about a week ago. It has been seen over 1.2 million times since it was posted. Many people appreciated the video and raced to the post’s comments area to give their thoughts.

Also Read Large Group Robs Los Angeles Nordstrom Store in Daylight Heist Thieves assault security with bear spray, escape with $100,000 worth of goods....