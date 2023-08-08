Enchanting Kathak Dance to ‘Calm Down’

Dazzling performance by a group of talented dancers.

Uploaded on YouTube on August 4.

Heartfelt comments pouring in from viewers.

Advertisement

Rema and Selena Gomez’s relaxing ballad Calm Down has caught the hearts of fans worldwide, encouraging many to post videos of themselves dancing to its sounds. A beautiful video of a group performing a Kathak dance to this chart-topper has just gone viral on social media. It’s so mesmerising that you’ll want to watch it again and again and dance to it.

Kumar Sharma posted a video on YouTube of a group of Kathak dancers gracefully performing to the melodies of Calm Down. Kumar Sharma’s dazzling choreography and Kathak bols, mixed with Jayant Patnaik’s tabla and mix, create a mesmerising performance that will leave you speechless.

Kumar Sharma, Anmol Sood, Rahul Sharma, Eshika Choomer, Meghna Thakur, Khushboo Gupta, Smriti Bhandari, Jidnyasa Kurtadkar, Nandini Sonavane, Enakshi, Yogesh Thombre, and Hriday Parash Kalita appear in the video.

The performance video was uploaded to YouTube on August 4. It has subsequently had over 22,000 views, and the figure is constantly growing. Many people even flocked to the video’s comments section to leave heartfelt messages.

Also Read Drunk Texter’s Message of Thanks to Boss Goes Viral A drunk employee texts the boss a heartfelt message of gratitude. Boss...