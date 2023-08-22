Advertisement
Energetic College Students’ Viral Dance to ‘Malang Sajna’

Articles
  • Students dressed in ethnic attire showcase flawlessly coordinated performance.
  • Song composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, lyrics by Kumaar.
  • Many Instagram users engaged in the comments section in response to the post.
The footage of students dancing to the Malang Sajna has gone viral and is capturing people’s attention. Their choreography, beautiful dancing techniques, and spot-on expressions have wowed audiences.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ʏᴀꜱʜᴠɪ (@yashviilad)

The video depicts college students dressed in ethnic attire easily dancing to the song Malang Sajna. This flawlessly coordinated performance will undoubtedly make you want to stand up and dance along. Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon composed the song, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics.

On August 17, the video was uploaded on Instagram. It has subsequently received over a million views, and the number is constantly growing. The post has also received a number of likes. Many Instagram users responded to the photo in the comments section.

