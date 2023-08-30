Food Vloggers Give Jackie Shroff’s Viral Bhindi Recipe a Try

Food vloggers tried actor Jackie Shroff’s bhindi recipe.

The recipe does not require the use of a spoon.

The vloggers were pleasantly surprised by the delicious outcome.

In a viral Instagram video, food vloggers put actor Jackie Shroff’s bhindi recipe to the test. The recipe is unique in that it does not require the use of a spoon to prepare.

“The legend @apnabhidu’s ‘Kaanda Bhindi Sookha’ recipe,” reads the caption beside the video posted to the Instagram account @thefoodwassogood. Shivangi and Arjun, two Mumbai-based food vloggers, maintain this culinary page.

During an interview with Fever 104 FM, Jackie Shroff shares his bhindi recipe. Two food vloggers tried his dish and were pleasantly delighted by the delicious outcome.

One of the vloggers, Shivangi, shouted, “It’s very tasty, guys.” We weren’t expecting it to be so tasty, but it is. Please, Jaggu Dada, come up with additional recipes!”

Jackie Shroff revealed during the interview that in order to cook this dish, one must first dice an onion and keep it soaked in water with a lid on it.

Then, chop the bhindi into small pieces and cook it in oil separately from the onion. If you like garlic, add a single clove, and season with salt to taste.

Watch the video of food vloggers:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivangi & Arjun (ShivArjun) | Food Blog (@thefoodwassogood)

The footage was posted on Instagram four days ago. It has received over 6.6 million views and is still growing.

After seeing the video, many people hurried to the comments section to express their thoughts on the recipe.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Just open a cooking show. It will be an instant hit,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “I’m eating bhindi paratha while watching this reel.”

“After huge success of ‘anda kari patta’,” wrote a third, hinting at another recipe by Shroff that people loved.

A fourth commented, “After success of ‘bhidu ka baingan’,” yet another recipe shared by Jackie Shroff.

“Same recipe, but my Nani adds some kokam and green chilli,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth declared, “East or west bhindi is the best!”

