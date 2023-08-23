Girl gang’s mesmerizing dance video goes viral

Dance performed to Daddy Yankee’s hit “Gasolina” from 2004.

Six women showcase synchronized and energetic moves.

Uploaded on The Vixens Crew’s Instagram.

A girl gang’s incredible dancing video has taken social media by storm. The women may be seen dancing to Daddy Yankee’s 2004 smash song Gasolina.

The video begins with six women standing in symmetry. They passionately sway to the beats of the popular song Gasolina as it plays. Each of their steps corresponds to the music. This video was uploaded on The Vixens Crew’s Instagram page.

On July 23, this video was shared. It has been seen over seven million times since it was posted. Many people have loved the post and raced to the video’s comments area to give their thoughts.

“You guys are slaying it!” wrote one sign. “All the girls are just so amazing, wow,” said another. A third commented, “The whole gang is beautiful.” “The sync, the power, the energy, and everything- damn fire,” a fourth said. Others have also reacted to the video with heart and fire emojis. What do you think of this dance video?

