Gold Prices in Pakistan Surge in Alignment with Global Trends

China Flood Death Toll Reaches 30 as Unyielding Rains Continue to Pound Beijing
Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, brings the most severe rainfall in...
The price of gold in Pakistan experienced a significant increase, mirroring the upward movement in the global market On Friday.
According to data from the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the rate of 24-carat gold rose by Rs1,300 per tola.
Gold prices in Pakistan experience unexpected changes, with the new rate set at Rs221,500 per tola, and Rs189,901 for 10 grams after an increase of Rs901.
In the international market, the price of gold shows a slight rise, hovering at $1,932 per ounce.
