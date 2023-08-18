Indian Artisan Sets Record for World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon

Previous record 2 mm by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar in 2022.

Prajapati describes challenging process, shares stories of determination.

Also holds records for pencil lead chain links: 126 (2020) and 236 (2021).

Advertisement

A 25-year-old artisan from Bihar, India, named Sashikant Prajapati recently made headlines for setting a new world record for making the smallest wooden spoon. His masterpiece, measuring 1.6 mm (0.06 in), outperforms the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 in) set in 2022 by another great Indian artist, Navratan Prajapati Murtikar.

Following his triumphant feat, Prajapati told Guinness World Records (GWR) about his experience, saying, “Making a spoon out of wood is a relatively simple task, but creating the world’s smallest wooden spoon is an incredibly challenging endeavour.” He described multiple failures throughout practise, demonstrating determination and resilience. Prajapati also shared stories about reaching 99% completion on artwork just to have it shatter, forcing him to start over.

Sashikant Prajapati previously obtained his first Guinness World Records title in 2020 for crafting the most number of chain links from pencil lead. Prajapati himself surpassed this feat twice, first with 126 links in 2020 and again with 236 links in 2021.

Also Read Father-Daughter Pilots Soar Together: A Skybound Bond Both Jet2.com employees, fulfilling dream on London Stansted to Tenerife journey. Becky...