Indian Man Sets World Record by Bending Iron Rods with His Head

People have been surprised by an Indian man’s astonishing world record. Guinness World Records (GWR) posted a video of him breaking the record by bending multiple iron rods with his head.

“New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head – 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” the video’s caption states.

The clip begins with the man’s head covered in a bandana. He then bends the rods one at a time.

He also obtains the official GWR certificate from the adjudicator analysing the event near the end of the video.

After making this record, he also says “Thank you” to the audience. He accomplished this remarkable achievement on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy, on February 7, 2023.

Take a look at this video:

New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head – 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India) 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3uWufQJqOc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 17, 2023

On August 17, the video was shared. It has nearly 39,000 views and counting since it was posted.

Furthermore, the share has received approximately 400 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

Twitter users say about this incredible record!

“My brain is hurting on his behalf,” joked a Twitter user. “Iron Man in reality. Well done,” praised another.

“It’s dangerous, but a great achievement,” added a third. “This is crazy,” joined a fourth. “Wow. That’s amazing,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this record by the Indian man? Did this video make your jaw drop?

