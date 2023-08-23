India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon, Nation Rejoices

Advertisement Indian space mission Chandrayaan 3 has landed on the moon.

India becomes the fourth country to reach the moon.

Chandrayaan 3 mission was launched on July 14, and after remaining in Earth’s orbit for 10 days post-launch, it successfully entered the moon’s orbit on August 5.

Indian space agency ISRO’s lander named Vikram, on August 17, detached successfully from the propulsion module. Today, this mission has achieved success in landing on the moon.

Following the success of the mission, India becomes the first country to reach the southern pole of the moon, and the fourth country in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

This marks India’s second attempt to land on the moon during a span of four years. Prior to this, Chandrayaan 2 mission had faced failure in 2019.

Before this achievement, the United States, Russia, and China had successfully conducted soft landings near the moon’s equator.

Here’s what people on X are saying about the successful lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

While some voiced their excitement at this historic event, others stated their inability to hold back their tears of joy.

Can’t hold back my tears of joy #India #Chandrayaan3Landing — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) August 23, 2023

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission, and it is the successor to Chandrayaan-2, which failed to settle on the moon in 2019. On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 mission launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The spacecraft successfully entered lunar orbit on August 5. Today, August 23, it made a powered descent and landed safely on the lunar surface.

India was also the first country to land on the moon’s south pole.

