Large Group Robs Los Angeles Nordstrom Store in Daylight Heist

A group of 50 people robbed a Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles throughout the day. The robbers, who were dressed in hoodies and masks, assaulted the security personnel with bear spray and managed to flee with around $100,000 (Rs 83,29,350) in items.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Topanga Mall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Before fleeing through the exits, the crooks quickly snatched valuable bags and clothing.

Authorities, notably the Los Angeles Police Department, are working hard to find and apprehend those guilty for this terrible act. The inquiry is still ongoing, and interviews are being performed to identify leads and strategies.

“They are savages,” stated Los Angeles Police Department Commander Gisselle Espinoza. Footage from the scene reveals the commotion as the burglars ran between aisles, destroyed display cases, knocked over shelves and mannequins, and stared helplessly as store staff looked on.

The robbers fled in a variety of vehicles, including a BMW and a Lexus. In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that they will use all available resources to apprehend individuals responsible and pursue criminal charges.

