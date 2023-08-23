‘Legalise dog meat’ petition sparks controversy in Bengaluru

A man in Bengaluru created a viral sensation with a unique petition displayed on a banner in the city streets.

The banner advocated for the legalization of dog meat and asked for signatures.

The photo of the man with the banner was shared on social media platform X.

A Bengaluru guy took to the city’s streets with a strange petition that has people thinking.

A photo of him clutching a banner has gone viral on social media, eliciting conflicting comments.

Rugved, a user on X (previously known as Twitter), shared the image. It depicts a man standing in Bengaluru’s streets with a banner that reads, “Legalise dog meat.” Please sign my petition.”

Many others were taken aback by the strange petition, with one commenting, “This is ridiculous.” This has to be a ridiculous joke; please tell me it is!” Why is there a remark here?

Look at this image of a man holding a placard:

The tweet was sent on August 20th. It has subsequently had over 4.5 lakh views, and the number is continuously growing.

Many people were taken aback by the man’s petition and turned to the comments section to express their feelings.

People’s reactions to this post were as follows:

An X user claimed to have spoken with the man and learned the reason behind this strange petition.

“The dude is actually vegan,” the user remarked. When I inquired what he was talking about, he answered, ‘If you can eat chicken, why can’t you eat dogs’. After about 30 minutes of disputing, I said, ‘Why are you holding this sign if you’re vegan?’ And he just replied, ‘Would you stop if it said vegan?’ It’s actually rather clever.”

“He’s still there with the sign,” posted another. A third added, “This is ridiculous.”

A third joined, “I don’t eat any meat, but how does it bother people more than other animals? Someone explain, please.”

