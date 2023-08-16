Lost Monkey Causes Chaos at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Malaysia Airports shares Facebook video of the monkey’s window-climbing antics.

Rescuers successfully use a lift to bring the monkey safely down, per Malaysian Airports update.

Social media praises the heartwarming rescue effort and airport team’s vigilance during the incident.

Chaos erupted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia when a lost monkey made its way into Terminal 1 and found itself unable to find an exit. The surprising incident caught the attention of passengers and airport staff alike. Malaysia Airports shared a video on Facebook, capturing the monkey’s daring feat as it climbed high up on a window support inside the airport.

In the footage, the bewildered primate is seen navigating along sunbeams in front of a wide window, seemingly puzzled and unsure of its surroundings. Concerned for the animal’s well-being, authorities called upon the Department of Wildlife and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia to rescue the little creature.

“Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you!” the post said.

In a subsequent update, Malaysian Airports revealed that the rescuers successfully brought the monkey back down to the ground using a lift. The heartwarming rescue effort garnered attention on social media, with people expressing relief and appreciation for the dedicated rescuers who ensured the safe return of the lost monkey.

“What an adventure he must have had. Many thanks to the airport team too for staying vigilant and ensuring the safety of passengers throughout the commotion.” Advertisement Also Read Woman’s Spellbinding Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Amazes All Tamannaah Bhatia's sensational track "Kaavaalaa" from the upcoming movie "Jailer" has set...