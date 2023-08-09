Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Magical Harry Potter Optical Illusion Revealed: Close Your Eyes and See!

Magical Harry Potter Optical Illusion Revealed: Close Your Eyes and See!

Articles
Advertisement
Magical Harry Potter Optical Illusion Revealed: Close Your Eyes and See!

Magical Harry Potter Optical Illusion Revealed: Close Your Eyes and See!

Advertisement
  • A unique optical illusion is trending on social media, requiring viewers to close their eyes to perceive it.
  • The illusion features precise color usage to depict Harry Potter.
  • The illusion involves viewers staring at a dot within the image and then closing their eyes.
Advertisement

An optical illusion that can only be seen with one’s eyes closed has swept over social media. Do you want to know how that works? Let us explain.

In this optical illusion produced by Instagram user Rishi Draws, you can see him utilising precise colours to create the picture of Harry Potter.

He then instructs viewers to stay staring at a dot he has drawn in the image. The optical illusion becomes obvious as soon as you close your eyes, as if by magic.

Watch the video of this Optical illusion here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)

Advertisement

This post was originally published in November of last year. It has been viewed over one lakh times since it was shared.

The post has also received nearly 10,000 likes. Many others even took to the post’s comments section to express their feelings. This optical trick rendered some people speechless.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “I saw Harry Potter with long hair! Am I the only one?” A second posted, “Wow, this is crazy!”

A third commented, “Woah, this is so cool!” A fourth added, “Mind-blowing.” A fifth said, “Oh my God, it worked.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Optical Illusion: Spot The Camel Rider In 15 Seconds!
Optical Illusion: Spot The Camel Rider In 15 Seconds!

Optical illusion challenges viewers to identify a hidden camel rider's face. Viewers...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story