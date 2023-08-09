Magical Harry Potter Optical Illusion Revealed: Close Your Eyes and See!

A unique optical illusion is trending on social media, requiring viewers to close their eyes to perceive it.

The illusion features precise color usage to depict Harry Potter.

The illusion involves viewers staring at a dot within the image and then closing their eyes.

An optical illusion that can only be seen with one’s eyes closed has swept over social media. Do you want to know how that works? Let us explain.

In this optical illusion produced by Instagram user Rishi Draws, you can see him utilising precise colours to create the picture of Harry Potter.

He then instructs viewers to stay staring at a dot he has drawn in the image. The optical illusion becomes obvious as soon as you close your eyes, as if by magic.

Watch the video of this Optical illusion here:

This post was originally published in November of last year. It has been viewed over one lakh times since it was shared.

The post has also received nearly 10,000 likes. Many others even took to the post’s comments section to express their feelings. This optical trick rendered some people speechless.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, “I saw Harry Potter with long hair! Am I the only one?” A second posted, “Wow, this is crazy!”

A third commented, “Woah, this is so cool!” A fourth added, “Mind-blowing.” A fifth said, “Oh my God, it worked.”

