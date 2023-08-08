Man Finds Himself with Light Bulb Stuck in Mouth

Chinese man faces danger after attempting foolish online challenge involving a light bulb.

Firefighters called to aid discover Chen struggling to speak due to the LED light bulb obstruction.

Doctors at Yuyao People’s Hospital carefully dislocate Chen’s jaw to safely remove the glass bulb.

A Chinese man found himself in a bizarre and dangerous situation after attempting a foolish online challenge. The man, identified only as Mr. Chen, turned up at a hospital in Zhejiang with the screw base of a light bulb sticking out of his mouth.

When firefighters were called to help, they discovered Chen struggling to speak with the LED light bulb obstructing his mouth. Realizing the danger of removing it forcefully, they rushed him to Yuyao People’s Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital faced a unique challenge as Chen couldn’t open his mouth wide enough for safe removal. They used a specialized mouth opener to dislocate his jaw gently and successfully extracted the glass bulb.

Chen admitted that he got the idea from an online video and wanted to try it himself. However, his attempt at the dangerous challenge left him in distress and seeking professional assistance.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with mindless online challenges and the importance of using common sense to avoid unnecessary harm.

