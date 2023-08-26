Man Rescues Snake Hiding Behind Picture Frame in Australia

A man rescues a snake lurking under a photo frame.

The man slowly removes the snake from the photo frame.

The man then guides the snake onto a sofa.

Instagram users shared a video of a man rescuing a snake lurking under a photo frame. Dan Rumsey, a rescuer, is seen slowly removing the snake in the shot.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher, an Australian rescue organization, released the footage on their Instagram page.

The video is accompanied by the caption, “What would your reaction be?”

The video begins with Rumsey removing a photo frame from a wall. He then gently lowers it with the snake curled around the frame cord.

Rumsey is seen cautiously guiding the snake onto a sofa as the video progresses. After successfully rescuing the snake, he holds it at the end of the video.

Take a look at this video of the snake:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart McKenzie (@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

Four days ago, the video was shared. It has had about 1.6 lakh views since its publication, and the number is still growing.

The post has also gotten over 4,700 views. People made a variety of comments in response to the video.

What did Instagram users says:

“How strong is that picture hook!” joked an Instagram user. “More beautiful than the painting,” shared another.

“A picture perfect rescue mate,” praised a third. “What a beautiful creature,” added a fourth. “I’d be so excited! I love snakes!” wrote a fifth. How would you react to such a situation?

