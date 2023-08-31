Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

Articles
Advertisement
Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

Advertisement
  • Danny Higgins shares colossal spider image on Facebook.
  • Seeks help from British Spider Identification Group.
  • Initially contacts arachnid-handling organization but reconsiders.
Advertisement

A captivating tale unfolded on social media as a man, Danny Higgins, shared an image of a colossal spider that captured the attention of netizens. Posting on the Facebook page “British Spider Identification Group,” Higgins sought help in identifying the arachnid, speculating it to be a male Eratigena SP.

After pondering its fate, Higgins updated the post, revealing that he had initially contacted an organization specializing in handling arachnids. However, his compassion for the creature led him to reconsider, as the organization’s approach involved killing the spider. Instead, Higgins turned to a friend skilled in caring for spiders.

The man, Danny Higgins took to a Facebook page called British Spider Identification Group to share about the spider. “Trying to ID this for a friend, was thinking maybe Male Eratigena SP, any suggestions welcome, thank you in advance!” he wrote.

“Environmental Health has been called and have arranged to pick this big boy up, thank you to everyone for your suggestions and advice! Keeping a safe distance and a watchful eye on him until then, may the odds forever be in my favour,” he added.

However, he soon posted why he is not calling the organisation, and the reason will melt your heart. “After finding out Environmental Health would kill it, I’ve cancelled their visit and have spoken to a good friend who specialises in homing spiders. It didn’t sit right with me that I’d be responsible for its death… so he will be picked up very shortly,” he explained.

Also Read

Men Attempt 153 Hugs in 1 Minute for World Record
Men Attempt 153 Hugs in 1 Minute for World Record

Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush and social media sensation Josh Horton...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story