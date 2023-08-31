Massive Spider Photo Sparks Mixed Reactions

Danny Higgins shares colossal spider image on Facebook.

Seeks help from British Spider Identification Group.

Initially contacts arachnid-handling organization but reconsiders.

A captivating tale unfolded on social media as a man, Danny Higgins, shared an image of a colossal spider that captured the attention of netizens. Posting on the Facebook page “British Spider Identification Group,” Higgins sought help in identifying the arachnid, speculating it to be a male Eratigena SP.

After pondering its fate, Higgins updated the post, revealing that he had initially contacted an organization specializing in handling arachnids. However, his compassion for the creature led him to reconsider, as the organization’s approach involved killing the spider. Instead, Higgins turned to a friend skilled in caring for spiders.

The man, Danny Higgins took to a Facebook page called British Spider Identification Group to share about the spider. “Trying to ID this for a friend, was thinking maybe Male Eratigena SP, any suggestions welcome, thank you in advance!” he wrote.

“Environmental Health has been called and have arranged to pick this big boy up, thank you to everyone for your suggestions and advice! Keeping a safe distance and a watchful eye on him until then, may the odds forever be in my favour,” he added.

However, he soon posted why he is not calling the organisation, and the reason will melt your heart. “After finding out Environmental Health would kill it, I’ve cancelled their visit and have spoken to a good friend who specialises in homing spiders. It didn’t sit right with me that I’d be responsible for its death… so he will be picked up very shortly,” he explained.

