Mind-Bending Math Puzzle on Instagram: One Plus One Equals?

Instagram puzzle questions “What is one plus one?” but with a twist.

Math challenge involves deciphering a pattern in the sum of two identical numbers.

People attempt to solve the puzzle on Instagram’s Mathematics page.

A apparently easy question on Instagram is perplexing minds: What is one plus one? But wait, there’s a surprise before you go with the obvious answer of 2. Do you think you’ll be able to solve this puzzle?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATHEMATICS (@quiz_master_idea)

“Genius can solve it in 6 seconds?” writes the caption accompanied this IQ test on Instagram from the Mathematics page. The challenge is calculating the sum of two ones based on the patterns established by the previous set of numbers. The sum of two fours is 20, two fives is 30, and two sixes is 42, according to this teaser.

The brain teaser was posted on Instagram a day ago. More than 1,000 Instagram users have liked it since then. Many others even responded in the comments area.

“The answer is 3,” one person stated.

“44 is the right answer!” said another.

“44=16+4=20, 55=25+5=30, 6=36+6=42, 11=2+1=3,” a third explained.

“Right answer is 45=20=65=30=76=42=11=2,” said a fourth.

“20+5+5=30. 30+6+6=42. 42+1+1=44,” a fifth added.

