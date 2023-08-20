Netizens stunned by Man and lion bond with each other

The video shows a person sharing an incredible hug with a magnificent lion.

There’s this recent viral video where a person shared an incredible hug with a magnificent lion. The video was posted on Instagram and received an impressive 127,109 likes. In this video, we witness an extraordinary bond between a man and a lion, something you don’t see every day. The lion rushes enthusiastically towards the man, playfully jumps onto him, and they embrace in a warm hug. It’s a truly extraordinary moment that demonstrates the lion’s affection and the man’s remarkable courage.

The man, showing a remarkable blend of bravery and gentleness, reciprocates the lion’s affection, creating a spectacle that is both awe-inspiring and deeply moving.

This heartwarming video resonated with people online, who showered it with an abundance of heart emojis in the comments section. As a result, the video has gained immense popularity, amassing 1.8 million views and counting.

One person said, “I wish I could have a hug like that too!” with a heart emoji.

Another person said, “Aww, this video made me feel so warm inside. Thanks for sharing such a lovely moment.”

Someone else added, “This short video is just overflowing with cuteness.” Another internet user exclaimed, “This love is so precious! Sending lots of love too!” and they added a heart emoji.

