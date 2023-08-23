Nutritionist’s McDonald’s comments spark backlash online

A dietitian visited McDonald’s and observed people’s orders while waiting for water.

She took a photo of a meal including burgers, fries, and a soft drink.

She shared the photo on her social media account, criticizing unhealthy eating habits.

Advertisement

A dietitian recently came by McDonald’s to get a bottle of water. As she waited for her time in queue, she noticed someone’s order and decided to photograph it.

She later shared the photo on her social media account and chastised people for eating unhealthy foods. The dietitian is now receiving backlash as a result of her tweet.

“As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue – this is what I see most people ordering! No Wonder overweight, obesity, and most metabolic diseases are on the rise. I realise we have come very far away from real foods!” wrote nutritionist Pramila Mundra while sharing a picture on X.

The dietitian tweeted a photo of a dinner consisting of burgers, fries, and a soft drink.

Consider the following image of an order taken by Pramila Mundra:

Advertisement As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue – this is what I see MOST people ordering ! No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise .

I realise we have come very far away from REAL FOODS !!! pic.twitter.com/6A8kJWafDA — Pramila Mundra (@PramilaMundra) August 20, 2023

The tweet has received over 3.9 lakh views since it was tweeted on August 20, and the figure is continuously growing. Netizens raced to the tweet’s comments area to voice their ideas.

Advertisement

Here’s what X users reacted to the nutritionist post:

An individual posted, “Didn’t feel awkward clicking pics like this on someone’s table?”

“Why are you waiting for a bottle of water at McDonald’s?” enquired another. To this, the nutritionist replied, “Because that was the nearest outlet from my shopping store!”

A third commented, “It was all planned and we fell for it.”

“You were waiting for a bottle of water in a queue at McDonald’s and you’re surprised that people are ordering McDonald’s food at McDonald’s? Just trying to understand,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Yes, we go to McDonald’s to buy water. It’s famous for its McWater.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Lunar Missions ISRO is preparing for the Chandrayaan 3 Science Quiz. Chandrayaan-3 is a... Advertisement