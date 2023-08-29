Optical Illusion Test: Spot the glasses on the tabletop in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions can help to improve cognitive abilities such as visual memory.

Regular practice of optical illusions has been shown to help to prevent cognitive decline.

Optical illusions can have a relaxing effect on the mind.

Optical illusions are visuals that challenge our perception and visual abilities.

These illusions provide important details about how our brain interprets complicated visual information.

Optical illusions activate brain areas involved for visual memory and intelligence.

These are simple tools that let us measure our visual system’s ability to observe things around us.

Regular practising of such problems has the potential to improve cognitive capacities, preventing cognitive decline in the elderly.

Furthermore, these difficulties have a relaxing impact on the mind, reducing tension and anxiety levels significantly.

Are you ready to put your visual talents to the test?

Then try this optical illusion challenge right now!

Find Glasses on Tabletop in 9 Seconds!

A tortoiseshell tabletop with outlets for attaching appliances is depicted in the illustration. Someone in the family has left their glasses on the tabletop.

The readers’ task is to find those glasses in 9 seconds. Your time has come!

Individuals with a keen sense of detail can immediately locate the spectacles. Examine the image closely; did you notice anything out of the ordinary?

The clock is ticking.

The glasses can be seen if you look closely at the image.

Have you seen them?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

The glasses have merged in so seamlessly with the tabletop that netizens are having trouble spotting them at first glance.

Were you able to identify them?

And…

The countdown has begun.

Some of our keen readers may have already seen the glasses.

Congratulations! You have an incredible attention to detail.

Those who were unable to locate the glasses can find the solution below.

Find Glasses in 9 Seconds: Solution

We understand that was difficult for your eyes.

The glasses can be found a bit further from the centre, on the top right corner of the tables.

